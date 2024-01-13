It would be tempting to think of Lovol as just another eastern brand trying its luck in shifting a few cheap tractors to the stockmen and women of Ireland – tempting, that is, until you take a look at what lies behind the machines.

Although made in China, the Irish importer, Lovol Tractors Ireland, is owned by Donal Keating.

Keating is a three-time All-Ireland rally champion, past owner of several successful car and tractor franchises, and above all else, a tillage farmer in Cahir, south Co. Tipperary. Lovol is wising up to the western market

It is here, that the new company is temporarily-based while it is preparing a showroom nearby, and it is from here that tractors are starting to be dispatched to customers throughout Ireland – even though they were only launched at the Ploughing.

Paul Mulcahy, sales manager for the new company, is keen to point out that several tractors have already been sold over the past three months, and calls are still coming in from farmers who saw them at the event. At 75hp the Lovol M754 bridges the gap between compact and mid-range tractors

This level of interest is something that the major manufacturers appear not to be sharing at the moment, and Paul puts this firmly down to the fact they have become too expensive.

He adds that the mainline producers have set the prices so high that they are unable to bring them down again, leaving plenty of room in the market for budget-friendly brands, that can offer a reliable product with a decent back-up service. Paul Mulcahy believes that the expense of the bigger brands, both new and used, has left a growing gap for budget friendly tractors

There are several makes already operating in this space, but where Lovol Tractors scores, according to Paul, is that it has the resources to support the tractors and the dealers both now, and stretching into the future. Lovol is intent on keeping a good stock of tractors for its future dealers to sell from

The company appears to mean business, and given Donal’s past record in trading cars and tractors, there is every chance that it will gather steam and become a force to be reckoned with in Ireland.

Chinese standards on the rise

At one time, the term ‘budget friendly tractor’ would conjure up the image of an ancient Fiat-based design, constructed of questionable materials held together with cheap fasteners, and leaving little puddles of oil wherever it stood.

Paul is eager to dispel any such notions, as he points out that the tractors are all powered by Stage V Doosan-built engines from 40hp upwards, and they show no sign of shoddy assembly or oil where it should not be. The larger PS 130 models are finished in the distinct livery of Arbos tractors, although Lovol is dispensing with the name

It is impossible to say how they will cope with ageing, but standing in the yard, the tractors appeared well-finished with neat paintwork, and no traces of rust around the welds, as is even occasionally found on more expensive makes.

Advertisement

The tractors

The range presently available can be divided into three segments: the smaller 25hp and 40hp compacts; 75hp to 110hp mid-range machines; and then the 130+hp tractors, which have a completely different styling, marking them out as being orientated more towards more heavier use. Access to the engine is generous and straightforward on the Lovol range

Despite being small tractors, the two compacts are by no means ill equipped. They come with Bosch engine management, a diagnostics port, engine cut-off switch and a roomy cab that is deceptively easy to get in and out of.

Manoeuvrability is a notable characteristic, and they do turn on a sixpence. A front end loader and wheel weights are optional, and a two-speed power take-off (PTO) comes as standard.

The doors make up the whole of the cab sides, giving excellent visibility. The compacts are already selling well for the company, with several placed on farms since the Ploughing

The three mid-range tractors available are 90hp, 100hp and 110hp, which again have an all-round flat floor glass cab that is accessed effortlessly, and once inside, all of the same features are found plus radio and air conditioning. The 110hp M1104 is priced at a competitive €56,995 plus VAT

Under the bonnet lurks another Doosan four-pot unit, that is tuned at the three different levels and, according to Donal, “runs on the smell of diesel”.

All of the tractors have a manual shuttle transmission, except for the larger models, which are equipped with a powershift box.

Front loader impressions

A front-end loader is almost a standard item on tractors of this size, and Lovol can supply them either factory-fitted or from Rossmore Engineering. Rear end of the mid series showing Hand Engineering hitch, compressed air tanks and external hydraulic lift rams

The factory fitted items are impressively smooth in operation, with no jerkiness, clanking or rattling – although the model tested was new and unworn.

One slight downside, is that the mechanically actuated joystick is something of reach from the driver’s seat.

Positioning it closer would be a worthwhile improvement, as it presently upsets the otherwise impressive ergonomics.

In between the compacts and mid weights, lies the 75hp M754. This again, has an excellent turning circle, combined with the power for light field work – and is either a very flexible tractor, or it falls between two stools, depending on one’s viewpoint.

Advertisement

The cab interior of the PS130 is light and airy, with excellent forward visibility thanks to the curved back windscreen

The largest tractor being brought in at the moment is the PS130, with the PS indicating a power shift transmission.

At this power rating, it will appeal to many dairy farmers, with a reasonable tanker kitted out.

Ground level application does require extra horses, and to buy a second-hand tractor of this power, farmers will be looking at a seven-to-10-year-old machine from a major brand, with all the issues that might come with an older unit.

Pricing

Price is obviously a major factor in tractor purchase. Paul points out that Lovol is not setting out to compete with the big European makes for new sales in the mid-weight sector.

Instead, he sees the competition as being used tractors, which are short in supply and high in price.

He has a point; a used tractor of around 110hp from a major brand will be somewhere between six-to-10-years-old before it matches the price of a Lovol, and it will not come with the two years/2,000 hours warranty the company offers as standard across the range. Oil filters are oversized, accessible and well protected

Yet this price differential has not been achieved by cheap engineering; the Chinese machines are refreshingly free from the usual electronics that are expensive to fit and, many fear, may suffer reliability problems in years to come.

‘Keep it simple’ appears to be a mantra that has been taken to heart by the designers.

More to come from Lovol Tractors

For the time being, the tractors are being sold directly from Cahir. Yet, this is set to change, and the company is intending to recruit around eight dealers by the end of the year. 130hp is the biggest in Ireland so far, but we can expect a lot more in the future according to Paul Mulcahy

Paul is honest in where he thinks the market lies, saying that the majority of calls he receives are from the western side of Ireland, where they will be particularly suitable for the smaller, or part-time farmer.

Last week Agriland asked the question as to whether we will ever see large tractors from China over here in the west. Paul is delighted to answer that yes, we will.

Lovol has a 400hp+ model on test in China, and it is fitted with a Stage V engine. Lovol itself obviously means business as well.