Different breed (Heteropaternal) twin calves have been born to a Fleckvieh-cross cow on a farm at Kiltullagh, Co. Galway.

A somewhat unusual occurrence, the term “Heteropaternal twins” refers to twins with different sires, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

The Fleckvieh bull and the Belgian blue heifer were born on farm yesterday (Friday, January 12).

Heteropaternal superfecundation (HS) occurs when two or more eggs are fertilised by two or more males during the same reproductive cycle.

Typically, HS in cattle is reported when the sire’s breed is phenotypically different such as a Fleckvieh and a Belgian Blue sire.

The Heteropaternal twins are from a first-cross Fleckvieh cow on her second lactation.

Speaking to Agriland, Francis Hogan explained that the cow was bred using a fixed-time artificial insemination (AI) programme:

“She was served with the Fleckvieh straw on the programme and next day she came on heat again when she was served to the Belgian Blue.

“She was scanned as carrying twins, so we weren’t sure which sire she had held to.

“But one of each came along, so she obviously released two eggs.” Another set of twins born this morning except one is a Fleckvieh Bull and the other is a blue heifer. Not something you see every day pic.twitter.com/6AsMRAyYlV— Kiltullagh Farm (@kiltullaghfarm) January 12, 2024 Source: Kiltullagh farm

Francis explained that twins within the Fleckvieh breed are not that uncommon, but Heteropaternal twins is a far less common occurrence.

The Kiltulla herd is taking part in the national genotyping programme and Francis explained that that he now has the "nightmare" of registering twins to different sires.

The Fleckvieh bull is sired by Hokuspokus *TA (SI 7911) from Dovea genetics and the Belgian Blue heifer is Kersey Newton ET (BB7827) from Eurogene.

The Kiltulla herd consists of pedigree Holstein Friesian, with Fleckvieh genetics introduced to the herd by Christy O’Connor about six years ago on some of the poorer performing cows.

Jane, Christy’s daughter, and her husband Francis Hogan took over the running of the herd around three years ago.

The Kiltulla herd now consists of around 130 cows, which is made up of 90 Holstein Friesian and around 40 Fleckvieh-crosses. The herd is milked on two Lely A4 robots.