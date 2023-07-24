The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has confirmed that a total of 3,658 dairy herds have been signed up to the National Genotyping Programme (NGP).

This corresponds to a total of 547,502 dairy cows signed up to the programme.

ICBF has described the NGP as a collaborative initiative enabling Ireland to take the first step in achieving a fully genotyped national herd.

The first year involves genotyping all cows and replacement females in participating herds.

Advertisement

According to the ICBF it intends to “focus” on targeting beef herds to sign up to the programme.

County Cork registered the most dairy herds at 1,081 while Co. Dublin registered the fewest with just four. Source: ICBF

The ICBF had taken a decision to extend the deadline for applications for dairy herds to enroll in the programme until Friday, July 21.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue formally announced details of the programme back in May and had said he expected strong uptake among farmers for the programme.

Advertisement

Minister McConalogue previously said: “We’re expecting really very strong uptake.

“All the farm organisations and industry are absolutely behind this, as is the department, and people who have been working now for ICBF for many years have seen the potential of genetic recording, [and] of recording data as well.

“So I expect every farmer in the country to want to be part of this and that’s where I expect to see it go,” he said.