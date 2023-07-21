A well-known agri manufacturing facility in Co. Longford looks set for expansion now that planning permission has been granted by Longford County Council.

Kiernan Milling, which supplies feedstuffs for the beef, dairy, sheep, pig and poultry sectors, has been given approval to construct a creep feed plant along with a grain store at Granardkill, Granard.

The development would service the existing onsite feed production mill.

The expansion of the Kiernan Milling plant has been granted subject to nine planning conditions.

Planners have stipulated that the proposed cladding must match the existing mill building in respect of style and colour, or similar suitable alternatives must be agreed with the Planning Authority.

According to the planning department, this is “in the interests of visual amenity, architectural harmony and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

Another conditions requires that the overall development “shall be so operated that there will be no emissions or malodours, fumes, gas, dust or other deleterious materials, no industrial effluent and no noise vibration or electrical interference generated on the site”.

This condition is in the interest of residential amenity.

The animal feed company must also pay €32,580 to the local council as part of the Development Contributions Scheme.

The planners report also notes that the family-run company, Kiernan Milling, “is a well-established business and employer operating in Granard”.