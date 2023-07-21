The much anticipated switch to a components-based milk pricing system should act to boost Jersey cattle numbers in Northern Ireland.

This was view expressed this week by Mark Logan, the current chair of the UK Jersey Cattle Society.

He has also confirmed that Clandeboye Estate in Co. Down, at which he is farm manager, will host the society’s 2023 annual general meeting (AGM).

“Jersey cattle numbers continue to increase in Northern Ireland. I have held the position of organisation chair for the past two years,” Logan said.

“And it is a tremendous privilege for Clandeboye to have been selected as the venue for this year’s annual meeting.”

The event takes place on Monday July 31 commencing at 11:00a.m.

It also represents the beginning of a two-day celebration of all that is positive about Jersey cattle breeding in Northern Ireland.

“The AGM will conclude at around 12:30p.m. Lunch will then follow in the banqueting hall at the estate. The afternoon events will focus on a visit to the Clandeboye yoghurt factory and a tour of the estate,

“This will also provide visitors with an opportunity to view the Clandeboye pedigree Jersey herd.”

Significantly, the decision has been taken to open up proceedings on the day from lunch time onwards.

“We have invited members of the Jersey Association of Ireland to join us for the afternoon’s proceedings, starting with lunch,” Mark confirmed.

“And we are also opening the invitation to others with an interesting in Jersey breeding.”

Advertisement

Jersey cattle at Clandeboye

Clandeboye is home to 30 elite Jersey cows and followers. The herd is currently averaging 6750L at 5.4% butterfat and 3.9% protein.

The following day will see the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co. Down, hosting a visit for Jersey Cattle Society members and others with an interest in Jersey breeding.

Their Potterswalls’ herd is home to a number of the UK and Ireland’s most prestigious Jersey bloodlines. It is currently averaging 7,500L with exemplary butterfat and protein levels.

Recent years have marked the installation of two milking robots on the farm. The farm visit gets underway at 10:00a.m.

Mark Logan is quick to confirm Jersey cows’ inherent ability to produce large volumes of high quality milk in a very efficient manner.

“Jersey cows have been long recognised for their ability to produce milk from grass in a very sustainable manner. They also perform well within confined feeding scenarios,” he explained.

“The ability of the breed to produce milk with high levels of fat and protein is universally accepted.

“Looking to the future, our core breeding aim is to maintain this level of quality while also increasing milk volumes. And this target is more than achievable.”

Climate

The past years have seen the climate change debate gather momentum across the UK and Ireland.

Significantly, Mark Logan believes that the Jersey cow has an inherently lower carbon footprint than production animals in other breeds.

But having a sense of something and proving it are two entirely different things.

“There is every merit in having the carbon footprint of Jersey cows independently assessed and verified across a range of production scenarios,” he said.

Advertisement

Yoghurt

Courtesy of his involvement with the management team at Clandeboye, Mark has played a central role in the development of the estate’s now highly recognised and equally commended yoghurt business.

“All of the milk produced on the estate now goes for yoghurt production. Sales are strong throughout the island of Ireland and our market outlets continue to expand,” he continued.

“As a consequence we may soon reach a position, which sees us buying-in additional milk to meet our yoghurt production needs.

“There is no scope to further increase the size of the current Clandeboye dairy herd. All the farmable land on the estate is already fully accounted for.

“The acreage not used for milk production is dedicated to crops, which are used to fuel the anaerobic digester, or AD plant, at Clandeboye,” he explained.

By taking this approach, the estate has been able to generate all the heat and electricity it needs, including for the yoghurt manufacturing facility.

“All the whey produced as a by-product of the yoghurt manufacturing process is fed back into the digester; the feedstock for which also includes our own cattle slurry and the high energy silages grown specifically for AD purposes at Clandeboye,” Logan added.

A ‘circular economy’ approach has been taken for the development of the yoghurt production business.

“Recent assessments have confirmed that the yoghurt manufacturing facility has, to all intents and purposes, a zero carbon footprint. This is on the basis of the dairy herd not being included in the figures,” Logan stated.

“The next stage in the assessment process will be to look at the impact of the cows on the carbon footprint of the entire venture.

“This is another reason why we need to see verifiable carbon footprint data produced for all of the dairy farming systems practised here in Northern Ireland.”