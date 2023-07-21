Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan is seeking “urgent clarity” from Bord na Móna over plans for historic peat extraction at the Garryhinch and Garrymore bogs.

Plans were announced through correspondence with the company and local residents of the two bogs, located in counties Laois and Offaly.

The bogs are part of the Allen Bog Group and ceased peat extraction in 2020.

In the correspondence, Bord na Móna stated that the purpose of the application is to seek to “regularise the planning status of the peat extraction works and all associated bog development works that were carried out”.

It goes on to note that the peat extraction work undertaken by the bog group, which is “subject to this application” consists of the following:

Bog development works;

Clearance and excavations to facilitate peat extraction;

Industrial scale peat extraction from the early 1950s to 2020;

Implementation and use of ancillary services and infrastructure to facilitate peat extraction e.g., fixed fuel tanks.

Deputy Nolan stated: “I want very clear answers from Bord na Móna on this matter, especially with respect to what it means when it speaks about its intent to ‘regularise the planning status’.”

She added that the “urgent clarity” must be provided “immediately”.

Bord na Móna

The company stated to local residents that it is focused on “renewable energy”.

“The purpose of this application is to support the company’s mission to deliver clean energy, carbon storage and resource recovery solutions,” it added.

Deputy Nolan said she will have engagements with the company over this announcement.

“Is this an effective admission from Bord na Móna that the actions it has taken around peat extractions and indeed rewetting have rested on a dubious or indeed non-existent legal basis in terms of planning permission?” She asked.