The third sale of the year for the Irish Limousin Cattle Society is set to take place tomorrow (Thursday, April 14) at Athenry Mart, Co. Galway.

The sale will see a total of 64 pedigree-registered Limousin bulls go under the hammer at the venue, with the sale kicking of at 1:00p.m.

Prior to this, the show will commence at 10:00a.m and will be judged by Co. Roscommon man, Pat Feehily.

According to the society, the bulls entered into the sale represent “some of the very best high-value Limousin genetics”.

All of the bulls offered in the sale are coming from herds with “excellent health status” the society has also outlined.

The bull sale will see progeny from over 35 different sires on offer and will include a range of bulls suitable for the dairy, suckler and pedigree farmer.

Many of the leading French, British and Irish artificial insemination (AI) sires will have progeny represented on the day.

The sires of the bulls in the sale include:

Cameos;

Lodge Hamlet;

Elderberry Galahad;

On-Dit;

Fuschia;

Tomschoice Iceberg;

Damona;

Tomschoice Lexicon;

Loyal;

Kaprico Eravelle;

Plumtree Fantastic;

Ampertaine Elgin;

Ewdenvale Ivor;

Chatelain;

Keltic Handsome;

Ampertaine Commander;

Jym;

Ampertaine Nugent;

Mereside Godolphin;

Ampertaine Majestic;

Hirohito;

Haltcliffe Newton;

Moondharrig Knell;

Gamin;

Tomschoice Nation;

Edakkya;

Sarkley Herald;

Derrygullinane Kingbull;

Haltcliffe Dancer;

Cross Liam;

Gorrycam Notorious;

Goldies Jackpot;

Gerrygullinane Glen;

Usse;

Tweeddale Lennox.

Almost 65% of the bulls on offer have a calving difficulty percentage that is easier than the breed average, with some as low as 1.9%.

79% of the bulls are 5-star on the terminal index, maternal index, or both.

In addition, 58% of the bulls catalogued are either 4- or 5-star for milk and have the potential to breed future-quality suckler cows.

Also of note is that 62 of the bulls are 4- or 5-star for both carcass weight and conformation.

All bulls in the sale are:

Fertility tested and come from high health-status herds;

From herds that participate in the Cattle Health Certification Standards (CHeCS) Johne’s accredited testing;

From easy-calving bloodlines.

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society offers a finance package – in conjunction with Ormonde Finance – to spread the cost of buying a Limousin stockbull over a few years. A full catalogue for the sale can be viewed on the society’s website.