Headford Mart in Co. Galway hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Saturday (June 17) and had a large entry of cattle for the time of year.

Demand remained strong on the day, resulting in a 94% clearance of the cattle on offer at the sale.

The top price per kilo in the bullock sale went to a 320kg crossbred Charolais bullock which sold for €1,300 of €4.06/kg.

Sample prices from the bullock sale at Headford:

700kg Angus-cross bullock sold for €1,750 or €2.50/kg;

655kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,840 or €2.81/kg;

630kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €1,790 or €2.84/kg;

555kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,660 or €2.99/kg;

585kg Hereford-cross bullock sold for €1,490 or €2.55/kg;

595kg Angus-cross bullock sold for €1,670 or €2.91/kg;

525kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,570 or €2.99/kg;

400kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,380 or €3.45/kg;

335kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,310 or €3.91/kg.

In the heifer sale, the top price was €3.33/kg for a 315kg Simmental-cross heifer which sold for €800.

Sample prices from the heifer sale at Headford:

650kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1,900 or €2.92kg;

640kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1,900 or €2.97kg;

620kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1,950 or €3.15kg;

510kg Angus-cross heifer sold for €1,200 or €2.35kg;

530kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €1,440 or €2.72kg;

495kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,410 or €2.85kg;

315kg Simmental heifer sold for €1,050 or €3.33kg;

245kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €800 or €3.27 kg.

Limousin-bred weanling bulls sold for up to €1,390/head. In the dry cow sale, the top price was €2.87/kg for a 675kg Charolais cow that sold for €2.87/kg or €1,940.

Other dry cow prices included €1,640 or €2.78/kg for a 590kg Aubrac-cross cow. An 810kg Limousin cow sold for €1,680 or €2.07/kg.

Cows with calves at foot sold from €1,630 to €2,200 for a purebred Limousin cow with a bull calf.