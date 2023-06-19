In this week’s factory quotes for finished beef cattle, a number of processors put forward quotes below €5/kg on the grid for prime steers (bullocks).

While this is the case, €5/kg on the grid and above is still available at a number of sites with processors in the northern half of the country generally holding prices while factories further down south appear to have reduced quotes by a further 5c/kg.

Heavy rainfall over the weekend was welcomed by most farmers as grass growth had been significantly reduced following the prolonged dry spell, and should help grass growth rates to bounce back.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

This week, heifers are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.00-5.10/kg on the grid. Some outlets are putting forward quotes of €4.95/kg on the grid for heifers this week but it is unlikely this price will secure any significant numbers of heifers.

Steers are being quoted at €4.95-5.05/kg on the grid and again, some outlets are putting forward the lower quote of €4.90/kg on the grid but will likely have to pay 5c/kg extra to secure any significant supplies of steers this week.

The supply of finished cattle appears to be somewhat variable this week with strong supplies in some regions of the country and numbers of finished cattle a little more scarce in other parts.

Cow price

Again, cow price is quite variable this week. At the stronger cow-buying outlets, cows grading a U are being quoted at €4.60-4.70/kg.

Cows grading an R are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.50-4.60/kg.

Cows grading O and P are being quoted at €4.30-4.40 and €4.20-4.30/kg respectively.

Some outlets are putting forward prices up to by up to 25c/kg below these levels put will likely have to pay more to regular suppliers to secure any significant volumes of cow beef this week.

Bulls

Generally speaking, under-24-month bulls are being quoted at€5.15/kg and €5.05/kg for bulls grading an R and U respectively. Bulls grading an O and P are being quoted at €4.85/kg and €4.75/kg respectively

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.00/kg on the grid, generally speaking.