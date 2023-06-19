Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has said that it has engaged with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on the funding for the new National Genotyping Programme.

The programme was announced at the end of last month as a “major world-first” genotyping programme, aimed at genotyping the entire national herd.

The programme is based on a cost sharing model between the department; the beef and dairy processing industry; and participating farmers.

The first year of the five year programme (2023), with a budget of €23 million, will be funded entirely through the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR).

From next year onwards, the plan is for industry and farmers to start meeting part of the cost, with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue saying he envisages a three-way “divvy up” between the department, processors, and farmers.

The department’s total expenditure is set to rise to €43 million over the course of the programme, with industry and farmers expected to meet the rest of the cost.

Commenting to Agriland, Dale Crammond, the director of MII, welcomed the genotyping programme, saying the scheme would offer an environmental and commercial boost.

“Science and innovation will play a key role in helping the beef industry meet its sustainability commitments.”

“The genotyping programme recently announced by the minister, while having science at its heart, will also add commercial value over time as the genetic merit of the herd improves,” Crammond added.

The MII director also confirmed that the organisation – which represents food processors – had been in talks with the department on the funding arrangements for the programme.

“MII has been engaged with [the department] on the development of this initiative, including the funding of the programme over the coming years,” Crammond said.

Minister McConalogue has said that he expects strong uptake among farmers for the programme.

“We’re expecting really very strong uptake. All the farm organisations and industry are absolutely behind this, as is the department, and people who have been working now for ICBF [Irish Cattle Breeders Federation] for many years have seen the potential of genetic recording, [and] of recording data as well,” the minister said when he announced the programme.

“So I expect every farmer in the country to want to be part of this and that’s where I expect to see it go,” he added.