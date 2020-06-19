Liffey Mills announces appointment of new sales manager

Agribusiness and animal feed producer Liffey Mills has announced the appointment of Willie Boland as sales manager for the Liffey Mills Group.

A stalwart with the agribusiness group, Boland will take up his new role on Wednesday, July 1.

After qualifying from University College Dublin (UCD) with a bachelors of agricultural science degree, Boland has worked for Liffey Mills since 1998 as a technical sales representative in the company’s Roscrea branch.

In this role, he has previously covered an area which incorporates north Tipperary, Laois and Offaly.

The part-time farmer recently completed a Diploma in Food Manufacturing Management from University College Cork.

A Department of Agriculture registered pesticide advisor, Boland also has qualifications in animal nutrition, Irish Agricultural Supply Industry Standards (IASIS) accredited crop management and agricultural science.

In a brief statement announcing the appointment, Liffey Mills managing director Pat Ryan said:

We are extremely pleased to have someone with the technical knowledge, marketing expertise and leadership qualities that Willie brings to this very important new role within our company.

“He has built his career on trust and strong relationship-building with both customers and colleagues,” Ryan concluded.

The Liffey Mills Group has branches in: Roscrea, Co. Tipperary; Nenagh; Co. Tipperary; Shinrone, Co. Offaly; Banagher, Co. Offaly; Athy, Co. Kildare; and Ennis, Co. Clare.

The group is a partner, alongside AgriLand, in the Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef Programme.