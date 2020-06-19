Sawn-off shotgun ‘concealed behind water trough’ in field

Investigations are ongoing following the discovery of a sawn-off shotgun which was concealed behind a water trough in a field in Co. Cork today, Friday, June 19, according to An Garda Síochána.

In a brief statement on the matter, a Garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí in Anglesea Street have recovered a firearm, which was discovered hidden in a field in Clogheen, Co. Cork, today, Friday, June 19.

A search was conducted in the area this morning at approximately 8:30am by the District Detective Unit. The sawn-off double barrel shotgun was discovered concealed behind a water trough on private property.

“The firearm was confirmed safe by detective Gardaí and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station.

“Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to this incident,” the Garda spokesperson said, adding that investigations are continuing.

Quad ‘possibly stolen from farm’ recovered

Members of An Garda Síochána have sought to return a quad bike believed to have been stolen to its “legitimate owner” following the recovery of the vehicle in Dublin recently.

Recovered by Gardaí at Kevin Street, in Dublin city, An Garda Síochána issued an appeal to find the rightful owner of the quad – which appears to be a red Honda Sporttrax 250ex – over the weekend.

Taking to social media on Saturday, June 13, Gardaí based in Dublin said:

The Gardaí at Kevin Street in Dublin have come into possession of this quad bike and would like to reunite it with its legitimate owner; it was possibly stolen from a farm.

Kevin Street Gardaí can be contacted on: 01-666 9400, the Garda comment concluded.