Emerald Isle Beef Producers seeking cattle for weekly contracts

Emerald Isle Beef Producers (EIBP) is currently looking for supplies of cattle for a factory contract.

Speaking about the contract, Eamon Corley of EIBP said that they are looking for batches of cattle that meet specific conditions.

He explained: “We would be mainly looking for Angus steers and heifers, which fit our specific requirements.

Steers: Under 18 months-of-age and under 350kg;

Heifers: Under 14 months-of-age and under 400kg;

All cattle must be finished on their farms of birth. These requirements are as follows:

Corley also spoke of EIBP’s current requirement for antibiotic-free animals, saying: “We would require the cattle to be antibiotic-free from birth.”

Advertisement

Talking about the business in a wider context, he added: “We expect to be sending lorry-loads of around 70 cattle at a time to eight different factories a week.”

Recognition of Emerald Isle

Back in October of 2019, Emerald Isle Beef Producers announced that it had been given official sanction by the department.

At that time, Corley – the chairperson of the producer organisation – explained that the company had six directors including himself.

Each person who joined EIBP “got an equal share of the company”. There was a one-off membership fee of €100, plus a contribution of €3/head of cattle sold.

According to Corley, all members could “influence the running of the group through the democratic transparent manner we were set up”. He added that “all funds created by the group are ploughed back in for the betterment of beef farmers”.

Emerald Isle Beef Producers was the second officially-recognised beef producer organisation in the country (after Irish Beef Producers).