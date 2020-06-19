North Cork Creameries announces May milk price
North Cork Creameries has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for May.
Following a meeting of the cooperative board, the co-op revealed its decision to hold its current price.
This follows a number of co-op price announcements for May this week, including prices from Aurivo, Arrabawn, Dairygold, Carbery Group and Kerry Group this week.
Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia announced their milk prices for last month last week.
GDT Index Increase
Earlier this week, the latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) event finished with an increase in index, building on two marginal rises in recent auctions.
The most recent tender – event 262 – concluded on Tuesday, June 16, with the GDT Price Index up 1.9%.
Lasting two hours and 20 minutes, Tuesday’s event saw 166 participating bidders go head-to-head across 16 rounds, with 104 winning bidders emerging.
In what was a relatively stable auction overall, skim milk powder (SMP) was the big winner on the day, recording a 3.1% boost in index.
Tuesday’s result is the third rise in index recorded on the trot by GDT, albeit by low amounts, following a rather turbulent spring.
