Window to make changes to BPS applications closes tonight

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a reminder to farmers that the deadline to rectify Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) preliminary checks without any penalty being applied is today, Friday, June 19.

The department outlined that preliminary checks commenced on June 5, 2020, adding:

“They offer farmers an opportunity to rectify certain non-compliances, with no penalty applied where the non-compliance is fully rectified by that date.

Preliminary checks cover over-claims, dual-claims and overlaps only.

“If you are signed up for text message alerts, a text will issue to advise you that they have a notification on their BPS account,” the department added.

Applications can be rectified on AgFood.ie where farmers can log in to make desired changes.

The department stressed that all notifications and responses can only be made via the online BPS system.

All responses must be made by 12:00am tonight, Friday, June 19.

BPS and BEEP-S applications

The closing date for applications to the 2020 Basic Payments Scheme and the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot – Sucklers (BEEP-S) scheme was Friday, May 15.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed to AgriLand on Monday May 18, the final number of applications for both schemes.

129,006 applications were received for the BPS. This figure is almost identical to the number of applications received for the 2019 BPS, which was 128,992 (around 122,000 of whom received payments).

Meanwhile, 27,072 applications were received for BEEP-S. This compares to approximately 19,000 applications for the original BEEP scheme last year (a higher potential level of total payment is available in the BEEP-S scheme).