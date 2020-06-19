Man killed in farm accident in Co. Kilkenny

A man has died following a farm accident in Co. Kilkenny earlier today, Friday, June 19, authorities have confirmed.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed that the incident occurred in Kells, Co. Kilkenny.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

Gardaí in Thomastown are currently at the scene of a fatal farm accident that occurred at Kells, Co. Kilkenny, this afternoon, Friday, June 19, shortly after 3:00pm.

“A man [mid-60s] was fatally injured as he was working on his farm. His body remains at the scene at this time.

“The HSA has been notified and investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson concluded.

It is understood that the incident involved a combine harvester.

Galway farm fatality

Earlier this month, on Sunday, June 7, a man was killed in a farm accident in Co. Galway.

“A man in his mid-70s has died following a farm accident involving a tractor in Kilconly, Tuam, Co. Galway, on June 7, 2020.

The incident occurred shortly after 6:30pm on Sunday and Gardaí attended the scene.

“The man was removed to University Hospital Galway where he was pronounced dead. An Garda Síochána is liaising with the HSA, and a file is to be prepared for the county coroner,” the Garda spokesperson concluded.