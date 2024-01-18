I acknowledge John Tierney’s letter dated January 7 and would appreciate the opportunity to address the concerns regarding the shooting of birds he raised.

Mr. Tierney appears to equate hunting and crop protection with target shooting, revealing a limited understanding of rural Ireland, its farming practices, and traditions.

Hunting for sustenance has long been a cherished activity in rural Ireland, and the tradition of a Sunday stroll with a dog and gun to secure game remains as popular as ever.

The control of birds under the derogation to the Birds Directive is essential for managing crop damage, protecting feed, and addressing predation.

The evolving farm models have led to a notable increase in generalist avian predators. Previously controlled species like crow, jackdaw, and grey crow now pose significant challenges.

Any sheep farmer can attest to the damage inflicted by grey crows or magpies on ewes and lambs during birth, a concern easily verified online.

Mr. Tierney and those of similar mindset seem increasingly disconnected from rural life, mistakenly perceiving Constable paintings as accurate reflections of countryside living and thinking milk comes exclusively in cartons.

Their perspective appears rooted in an idealised and uninformed anti-rural sentiment. Unfortunately, life is more complex than such a simplistic approach suggests and the debate is more nuanced.

In closing, it’s worth noting that the National Association of Regional Game Councils (NARGC) alone planted 610ac of bird cover crop last year, contributing an average of €190,000 to conservation projects and habitat improvement.

These initiatives are entirely funded by the dedicated members of the association and its supporters. You will find that where hunting is active, wildlife is actually thriving.

From Keith Foran, NARGC

