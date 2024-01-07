Having 17 species of birds to shoot during five autumn/winter months is not enough for Irish shooters.

Recently, Irish firearm owners were given the annual legal authority to shoot seven additional bird species on the grounds of public safety, crop protection, and flora and fauna protection.

Jackdaw, Magpie, Hooded (grey crow), Rook, Wood Pigeon, Feral Pigeon and Collared Dove, now have a target on their feathery back through the year.

This lethal permission is given without any evidence that these bird species cause the required serious harm and that if such harm was being caused, all non-lethal methods of prevention have been explored.

Permission to shoot birds

In addition, if shooting had solved a perceived issue, then why is this annual permission sought.

The Open Seasons Order (Birds) 2023 removed four bird species and reduced to 17 bird species that can be legally shot during a defined hunting season.

Now, by allowing an additional seven species to be shot through the year, the number reverts to 23, as the wood pigeon finds itself on both hunting decrees.

We can take it with a pinch of sodium chloride the claim that shooting has a role in nature conservation.

Wildlife is well versed in balancing the relationship between the species.

It is the arrogance of man who believes that somehow they can tame and control nature that has a negative impact on the workings of nature.

Bird species are residents of the air, field, stream, and sea. They do not need to be the recipient of the business end of a cartridge.

How many bird species will satisfy the urge of a cordite minority who would rather see a bird falling downwards than flying upwards?

From John Tierney, Association of Hunt Saboteurs, Dublin.