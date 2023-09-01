Four species of wild birds have been are now on a banned list for shooting following a review by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan.

Last year, the minister established a review of the Open Seasons Order (OSO) to consider the 21 species of wild bird that can be hunted in Ireland.

This includes 15 species that are listed as ‘Red’ or ‘Amber’ in Birdwatch Ireland’s Birds of Conservation Concern Ireland report, and 14 that are the subject of national-level concern, as outlined in a report by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to the European Commission.

“Following an internal analysis, a public survey and stakeholder consultation, the decision has been taken to amend the Open Seasons Order to remove four species of wild bird – the Scaup, Goldeneye, Pochard and Pintail,” Minister Noonan said today (Friday, September 1).

This is only the second time that species have been removed from the Open Seasons Order for 30 years, the first being the curlew in 2012.

While Birdwatch Ireland has welcomed the removal of the four duck species due to severe declines in their populations, it said it is disappointed that two additional species that it recommended for removal – Shoveler and Golden Plover – remain on the list.

Protection of wild birds

The minister said that while this announcement is a significant step forward for the protection of wild birds such as ducks, it is just the “starting point” of a process of change as to how the Open Season Order can work better for the conservation of birds in Ireland.

“I’m committed to strengthening the evidence base that informs decision-making around the OSO, and to that end I am prioritising the collection of biological and hunting data evidence for five key species (red grouse, golden plover, common snipe, jack snipe and woodcock) and commencing the development of management plans for key species and sites,” Minister Noonan said.

“I also intend to establish a ‘Sustainable Hunting of Wild Birds Stakeholder Forum’ and will be making an announcement on the details of this in the coming weeks.

“Furthermore, I fully recognise that the threats and pressures affecting these precious species go further than hunting.

“Habitat loss, degradation and fragmentation are also significant problems and I intend to work with my colleagues across government to progress measures that will support the necessary changes,” he added.

The new amendments to the Open Seasons Order take effect from today, Friday September 1.

The OSO allows for the hunting of certain bird species in Ireland. It is administered by the NPWS and runs from September 1 until January 31.

The minister said that the amendments aim to protect wild bird populations and ensure the sustainability of hunting.

The EU Birds Directive seeks to conserve all wild birds in the EU by setting out rules for their protection, management, and control. The Directive covers birds, their eggs, nests, and habitats.