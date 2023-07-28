Thousands of exhibitors, judges and spectators gathered at Shane’s Castle on the shores of Lough Neagh for the annual Antrim Show.

The Fleming Family from Seaforde had a day to remember with a clean-sweep in the dairy section.

They claimed the Jersey championship and inter-breed dairy honours with the home-bred fourth calver Potterswalls Bontino Dawn EX95.

Later in the day, Scottish judge Robin Templeton crowned her 2023 Thompsons and NISA Dairy Cow Champion.

Described by the judges as an absolutely outstanding mature cow with a phenomenal udder, Bontino Dawn is no stranger to show success having won the Jersey and reserve inter-breed titles at Balmoral in May.

This is turning out to be an amazing year for the Fleming family. Back in June Bontino Dawn secured the ‘champion of champions’ accolade at Lurgan Show, having won the dairy inter-breed title at the event earlier in the day.

Jersey cattle breeding in Northern Ireland is on a high at the present time. On Monday next (July 31) Clandeboye Estate in Co. Down will host the Jersey Society’s 2023 annual general meeting.

Large numbers of visitors from across the UK and Ireland are expected to take part in the tour of the estate, which will follow.

Runner-up for Antrim Show’s dairy inter-breed prize was the Ayrshire champion Beechmount Russet 9 VG89 bred and exhibited by Robert and Caroline McConnell, Ballyclare. The beef inter-breed champion at Antrim Show 2023

The inter-breed beef honours went to the 14-month-old Limousin bull Jalex Transform bred by James Alexander, Randalstown; while the reserve title went to the 17-month-old Simmental heifer Ballinalare Farm Nikita bred by Joe and Alan Wilson, Rathfriland.

Both young animals have won an array of prizes during the show season.

Sheep at Antrim Show

There was a large entry of sheep with more than 20 native, continental and minority breeds represented.

Inter-breed judge Charlie Harkin awarded the top title to a Bluefaced Leicester gimmer owned by Graham and Julie Loughrey, Limavady. Runner-up was a Border Leicester ewe exhibited by the Aiken family from Dromore, Co. Down.

There was a strong line-up of qualifiers for the final of the Danske Bank/NISA sheep championship.

After much deliberation judge Jonathan Aiken, Wigtown, selected a Mourne Blackface ewe shown by Niall and Christopher Brown from Hilltown, as the winner of the £300 cash prize.

Runner-up was a Suffolk ewe from James Alexander’s Jalex flock; while the second reserve prize went to a Texel ewe bred by Alastair Gault, Newtownabbey.

The Antrim Show was sponsored by Randox Laboratories.