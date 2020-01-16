Kubota: Meeting the tractor challenge…with outstanding value

Everyone knows that the challenges facing farmers and contractors are increasing. So, how can you work smarter, but at an affordable price? In this case, it makes good business sense to invest in a Kubota.

As well as a proven reputation for quality and reliability; Kubota’s M Series tractors feature intelligent and innovative technology that delivers exceptional fuel economy and efficient operation – resulting in a low cost of ownership with excellent future residual value.

Value that lasts

Kubota’s M Series has been designed specifically to help you to work smarter, as well as being backed by our outstanding national dealer network.

The M4001 Series (66/74hp) are compact all-rounders with features such as superb manoeuvrability – thanks to a front axle with bevel gears, effortless gear changes and an extra-wide cab for all-day comfort, easy control and all-round visibility.

The M5001 Series (95/113hp) is extremely manoeuvrable and capable, with high clearance and easy control. Furthermore, it is powerful and reliable thanks to an economic engine and an effortless powershift transmission.

The MGX-IV Series (95-143hp) has an eight-gear powershift transmission, ‘bi-speed’ steering system and a powerful hitch. It allows for an easy and comfortable work environment.

The M7002 (130-170hp) and M7003 Series (due to become available this year) boast high torque and low fuel consumption, combined with class-leading intelligent technology.

To further increase your productivity and competitiveness, all of Kubota’s products and services are now available from one source – Kubota Farm Solutions (available via a first-class nationwide dealer network).

The advantages available through Kubota Farm Solutions include: Better performance: Intelligent and reliable technology that enhances productivity;

Smarter control: Machine optimisation to implement monitoring from a single terminal for fully integrated control and less stress;

Optimisation: ISOBUS technology, precision farming technology and automatic steering for lower costs and reduced workload;

Value protection: In addition to our standard two-year warranty, Kubota Care offers an extended warranty based on the hours that you work;

Finance management: Control your costs more easily, benefitting from expert advice and planning.

Protecting value, keeping you going for longer

The tractors are already protected by an extensive manufacturer warranty right from the start, but this can be further extended up to five years with Kubota’s innovative extended warranty ‘Kubota Care’.

This enables you to protect the value of your investment, avoiding expensive downtime and remaining profitable over the long term.

With Kubota Care, the extended warranty is based on the actual number of hours you work your tractor. Therefore, the cover you get is tailored to you. Better still, you can transfer the warranty if you sell your tractor, adding to its value.

Kubota Care is provided by a nationwide network of dealers with all work undertaken by trained technicians using genuine parts and lubricants – all covered by an 18-month warranty to minimise downtime and maximise your productivity.

