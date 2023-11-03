Kubota has recently launched two models of battery-powered compact wheeled loader which it has badged as the RT210-2e and RT220-2e.

These two new models offer zero-emission (at point of use) and near-silent operation for users needing a clean fuel alternative for working indoors, around livestock, or in environments where ultra-low noise levels are required.

Choice of battery packs

Power for the RT ‘e’ versions is supplied by a 48V DC electrical system that is equipped as standard with a 260Ah lithium-ion battery pack.

As an option, buyers can choose from two larger battery packs offering 390Ah and 520Ah capacities, offering longer run-times between charging.

Typically, run times can be from two to eight hours, depending on the size of battery pack and the application.

The new loaders are available with cab or canopy

On-board charging affords a 230V/40amp capability and a five-hour charge time, with a more powerful 60amp unit available as an option, reducing the charge time for the standard 260Ah battery to just four hours.

For faster charging there are two models of 400V super charger if a three-phase connection is available. The most powerful 300amp version can fully charge the largest 520Ah battery pack in just 90 minutes.

There is also an adaptor which enables the RT ‘e’ models to be recharged via an electric car charging point.

Energy recovery with Kubota

Both Kubota RT ‘e’ models are equipped with an integral energy recovery system that automatically puts power back into the battery pack when the loader decelerates, or travels downhill, contributing to energy conservation.

Drive to all four wheels is provided by a 135amp 6.5kW (9hp) electric motor fitted to the rear axle. Travel speeds can be 0-5km/h; 0-12km/h and 0-20km/h.

A 2t lift on the larger machine is powered by a 12kW motor

A more powerful 250amp electric motor is used to operate the hydraulic system with a power rating of 12kW (16hp).

Both electric motors are certified to provide protection from dust and water, with built in protection against over-heating.

Operating weights are 2,200kg and 2,350kg respectively for the RT210-2e and RT220-2e when equipped with the standard 260Ah battery pack.

2t lift

Models differ only in their front-end configurations, and as a result, tipping loads in the straight-ahead position are 1,480kg for the RT210-2e, and 2,054kg for the RT220-2e.

Overall height is 2.3m, while the minimum width is just 1.04m for RT210-2e, which also has a maximum hinge pin height of 2.82m. Either model can be specified in a cab or canopy configuration.

The Kubota battery-powered RT210-2e compact loader, with canopy, is priced at £56,000 (€64,250) in the UK.