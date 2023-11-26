The small village of Knock, Co. Tipperary, is preparing for it’s 9th annual tractor run. This year’s event is set to take place on Sunday, November 26.

The event has played an important part in regenerating the area, according to the tractor run committee.

“Knock is one of the smallest parishes in the county but what we lack in numbers, we make up for in heart, having demonstrated the power of community and what can be achieved when people work together,” they said.

Last year’s tractor run was the most successful event to-date, netting over €15,000 for local charities and groups. “The pressure is on to raise the same amount this year and we believe we can do it,” the committee added.

The total amount of funds raised for local and national charities and worthy causes by the event to-date is approximately €85,000 over the past 8 years. The charities and worthy causes are chosen annually by the Knock tractor run team members, on the basis of identified needs from both the local and wider community.

The funds raised from the event this year are for the benefit of North Tipperary Hospice, Roscrea branch, Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin, and local community groups including Dean Maxwell Community Unit, Knock Tidy Villages, and Knock community children’s Christmas party.

Over the years, the funds raised have gone towards the purchase of defibrillators for the local community, and with a contribution made annually reflecting the constant local demand for services, and the desire among the team to see a local centre based in Roscrea.

These include: Laura Lynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice; St. James’s Hospital Foundation; the Dean Maxwell Community Unit, and local community groups such as Knock GAA and community astro-turf project, Knock Tidy Villages and Knock community children’s Christmas party.

All tractors are welcome. Registration will be at 12.00 p.m, and the entry fee is €20 per vehicle. There will be spot prizes, a raffle and an auction on the day. Light refreshments will be served and music afterwards will be provided by Aisling Rafferty and Rock on Paddy.

A kids’ tractor run will take place in advance of the main event.

The committee is confident that the strong support for the Knock tractor run will continue. The members point to the newly constructed astro-turf facilities in the centre of Knock village, fully finished and in operation in just under 12 months with their support.

“The local GAA club got a grant for €50,000 of this €100,000 facility, and was at risk of losing the grant if it didn’t start the project. The club had no funds, and members didn’t want to start it when they knew they couldn’t finish it within the timeframe outlined.

`’With the overwhelming success of our run last year, we were able to earmark over €6,000 to get the astro-turf project started; and to get people believing that yes, this could become more than a dream. This is just one of the good news stories, and a lovely tale of how rural Ireland may be suffering on many counts but not in spirit or generosity,” the committee said.

“The highest number of tractors the run has attracted in the past was 250, and the hope is that it will get near that again this year. We lost many people in the 1980s due to emigration, then our primary school closed in 2003 due to lack of numbers. This was soon followed by the local grocery shop and finally the post office.

“At that point our community was on its knees with nothing left only our church and public house. With migration in the boom we were lucky to get locals back home, and so the circle of life continued and many locals have settled back home since creating a period of regeneration for the community,” the committee said.

“Days like these tractor runs cannot be underestimated in what they can achieve within a community. Knock has kids going to six different primary schools at present, and to see these young neighbouring kids congregate, mix and mingle on such occasions is setting the foundations for the future of the community.”