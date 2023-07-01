There are many prolific and proud potato growers across the country, but few places celebrate the humble spud quite like west Kerry.

For almost 15 years, potato growers at the end of the Dingle Peninsula have been battling it out in Féile an Phráta (the potato festival).

This year’s edition of the annual event takes place next week and the competition promises to be as fierce and friendly as ever.

Last year, there were around 100 entries in the contest, but the origins of Féile an Phráta can be traced back to just two entries in a west Kerry kitchen.

In 2008, father and son, Aengus and Kevin Murphy held a little competition to determine who had produced the best-tasting spud.

Locals in the parishes of Murreagh and Ballydavid liked the idea so much that they established Féile an Phráta the following year.

Since then, the event has grown to include growers in eight parishes in west Kerry, along with schools on the peninsula.

Starting on Monday (July 3), a total of eight heats will take place across the week before the grand finale on Sunday (July 9) in Ballydavid, when the overall winner will be revealed.

“It’s blind taste testing,” Susan Feirtéar, from the Féile an Phráta organising committee, told Agriland.

Competitors have to cook five of their own potatoes by boiling or steaming (the use of sea water is allowed for this).

Only one variety of potato can be presented by a competitor for tasting.

Last year, the majority of entries were British Queens, a variety that grows well on the peninsula. Some of the judges of the 2022 competition

“They are given a time when they have to come with their potatoes. They have to keep them warm, that’s very important,” Susan explained.

“The potatoes are given out to the judges; the judges don’t know whose potatoes they are.

“They have a scoring sheet and they give them marks out of ten in five different categories: Appearance; smell; texture; taste; and overall satisfaction.”

The rules of the competition state that no butter or salt can be used on the spuds during the taste testing by a panel of up to six judges made up of local people.

“It’s important to get judges who like their potatoes,” Susan laughs.

Last year, the judges needed a break during one heat when 13 entries were presented for tasting.

“There is great craic because all the local people come to the pub and they’re trying to get a taste of the potatoes as the plate is going by.

“It’s a local event for community involvement. It’s all done through Irish, so it promotes the Irish language too.

“People really treasure the potatoes locally,” Susan said. Members of the Féile an Phráta committee: Phil Brosnan, Fiona Dowling, Seán Breandán Ó Conchúir, John Sheehy and Michael Johnson

“It’s also to emphasise the importance of potatoes because not as many young people would eat potatoes now, compared to long ago.

“We want to promote the use of potatoes because they are very good for you, they’re full of vitamin C and B6, potassium and fibre.

“They help your blood sugar levels as well, so there’s a lot of benefits to eating potatoes,” she said.

Last year’s winner, Tomás Ó Murchú was said to have “won hands down” with his potatoes grown with the help of sheep manure for fertiliser.

Susan noted that another competitor who scored very highly used donkey manure as part of their growing technique.

Given the geography of the Dingle Peninsula it is unsurprising that other competitors have been successful with seaweed as a fertiliser on their drills. Susan Feirtéar, Tomás Ó Murchú (the 2022 overall winner) and John Sheehy

The competition has never been won by a woman; Susan is hopeful that 2023 may be the year to change that.

The overall winner of Féile an Phráta will be presented with a cheque for €200, but everyone knows it’s the bragging rights of having the best tasting potatoes in west Kerry that is perhaps the real prize.