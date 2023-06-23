A farm in the “agricultural stronghold” of north Kerry, including a period property and almost 140ac, has sold for in excess of €2.7 million.

The sale of Ballybroman House and its accompanying lands marks one of the biggest farm transactions in the county in recent years.

The holding, which was placed on the market in April 2022, had a guide price of €2.2 million.

Located close to Ardfert village, Ballybroman House is described as “a landmark Georgian country house”.

It was constructed in 1877 by the English landlords – the Crosbies – and had been owned by the same family for more than a century.

The “wonderfully imposing detached” house, which is situated around 9km from Tralee, includes five bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, cellar and a garage.

It is accessed by a long avenue from the public road and has 1ac of landscaped grounds. Image: Daft.ie

The accompanying farm, which previously operated as a dairy enterprise, extends to around 137.8ac of grazing ground.

The “good arable lands” are predominantly to the rear of the house, with a small parcel of around 14ac at the other side of the road.

The lands are well fenced and benefit from good natural gradient and drainage throughout.

Selling agent Gary O’Driscoll, of Gary O’Driscoll and Co. Ltd., told Agriland that Ballybroman House and farm had captured interest nationally and internationally.

There were enquiries from the US, UK and around Ireland in the holding.

In the end, it was a local couple who run a dairy and drystock enterprise that bought the house and farm by private treaty for more than €2.7 million, around half a million euro over the guide price.

O’Driscoll said the selling price is proof of how well agricultural land is doing and what money is being paid for it.

Ballybroman is a “once in a lifetime” farm as it is unlikely to be brought to the market as an entire lot again, he said.