A residential farm, including a period property and almost 140ac of “good” land in north Kerry, is already attracting “quite a bit of interest” despite being on the market for just a few days.

Located close to Ardfert village, Ballybroman House is described as “a landmark Georgian country house”.

It was constructed in 1877 by the English landlords – the Crosbies – and has been owned by the same family for more than a century.

The house, which is situated around 9km from Tralee, is almost 200m2 and includes five bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, cellar and a garage.

It is accessed by a long avenue from the public road and has 1ac of landscaped grounds.

Farm

The accompanying farm, which previously operated as a dairy enterprise, extends to around 137.8ac of grazing ground. Image Source: Daft.ie

The “good arable lands” are predominantly to the rear of the house, with a small parcel of around 14ac at the other side of the road.

Advertisement

The lands are well-fenced and benefit from good natural gradient and drainage.

The holding has three separate access points from the public road, including the driveway to the residence.

There is also an array of farm buildings on offer which could be “repurposed for a multitude of uses”, subject to the relevant planning permission. Image Source: Daft.ie

Selling agent Gary O’Driscoll, of Gary O’Driscoll and Co. Ltd, told Agriland that his phone has been “manic” with enquiries about the holding which was placed on the market on Thursday (April 22) – and the calls are still coming.

O’Driscoll said that the farm is located in an “agricultural stronghold” of Kerry which is very much sought after.

He outlined that the current owners are seeking offers in excess of €2.2 million for the entire property.

The agent explained that some parties are looking at buying the complete offering while others would be looking at acquiring portions of the land. “It’s early days,” O’Driscoll noted.