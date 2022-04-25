The mild and settled weather over recent days is set to continue until Friday as high pressure remains positioned close to Ireland, according to Met Éireann.

Today (Monday, April 25) will be largely dry with sunny spells, though a few light showers will develop through the day. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 16°, mildest in the west and coolest in the east, in light to moderate easterly winds.

Tonight will be a mostly dry and clear night apart from isolated showers. Mist and fog will develop in places in a light easterly or variable breeze.

It will be fairly cold tonight, with lowest temperatures of 0° to 4° generally, though a little colder locally in the midlands with a touch of grass frost possible.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, April 26) will be mainly dry and bright with long sunny spells. However, scattered showers will develop through the day. Highest temperatures will be 12° to 15° in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Tomorrow night will be another mainly dry night, with clear spells and just one or two lingering showers. It will be quite cool again, with lowest temperatures of 3° to 6° in a light easterly breeze. A few patches of mist and fog will develop overnight.

Wednesday morning (April 27) will be largely dry and bright with sunny spells. It will turn cloudier as the day goes on with well-scattered showers developing. Highest temperatures will range from 10° in the east to 15° in the west, in light to moderate easterly winds.

Wednesday night will be dry overnight with clear spells and occasional mist and fog patches developing. It will be a cold night once more, with lowest temperatures of 1° to 5° in a light breeze.

It will be slightly cloudier on Thursday (April 28), though remaining mostly dry with just isolated light showers. Highest temperatures are expected to be 11° to 15° in light winds.

Thursday night will be dry, with clear spells and light winds. It will be another cool night, with lowest temperatures of 2° to 6°.

Friday (April 29) will be dry with sunny spells for most of the day, though cloud will build from the west later on. Highest temperatures will be 12° to 16° in a light variable breeze.

Current indications suggest that the weekend will see a bit of a turn in the weather, with cloudier conditions and the chance of patchy rain or drizzle.