The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has changed the calculation used for stocking density under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) Scheme.

Following a determination of the European Court of Auditors, the department said that the minimum stocking density rate will now be determined by the total maximum eligible area available to applicants for the 2022 scheme.

Previously, DAFM used an applicant’s claimed area for the purpose of this calculation.

The department explained that the change may result in an increased stocking requirement for some applicants whose maximum eligible area is greater than their total claimed area.

It urged ANC applicants to review their stocking levels to ensure they meet the required threshold.

“Tillage lands, which are payable in designated areas under the scheme will not be subject to or taken into account in the calculation of stocking requirements,” DAFM noted.

ANC scheme

The ANC scheme provides payments to people farming land in designated disadvantaged areas.

It aims to support the continuation of farming in these area by compensating farmers for the additional costs involved in farming such land.

To qualify for the scheme farmers must satisfy the following criteria:

Hold a valid herd number and farm eligible disadvantaged/constrained lands in their own right;

Occupy and farm in their own right a minimum of 3ha of ANC land;

Maintain a minimum stocking density of 0.15 livestock units (LU) per eligible forage hectare for seven consecutive months within the 2022 calendar year;

Maintain an annual average stocking density of 0.15LU per eligible forage hectare for the 2022 calendar year.

Only certain types of livestock are eligible for consideration under the scheme: cattle; sheep; goats; horses; donkeys; and deer.

Applicants with sheep and/or goats must have submitted a valid sheep/goat census return within specified timelines.

Those using equines towards their stocking requirements should submit certified copies of the animal’s passports.

Applications for the 2022 scheme must be made using the basic payment and other area-based schemes online application. The closing date for applications is midnight on May 16, 2022.