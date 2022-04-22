Macra na Feirme (Macra) has said that the EU Commission’s observation letter regarding Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan, serves to reinforce certain concerns that the young farmer organisation also has.

Such concerns relate to objective number seven of CAP, which aims to ‘attract and sustain young farmers and new farmers, and facilitate sustainable business development in rural areas’.

Macra said the Commission’s observation on this is a welcome intervention

The commission notes that it is understood that investments under the On-Farm Capital Investments Scheme will qualify as green investments.

In this regard, Ireland is invited to better substantiate how young farmers will benefit from this intervention to address the need to access land for purchase and develop farm enterprises.

“It is clear throughout the observation letter that the EU Commission has concerns over the specificity of measures not just specific to young farmers.

“What is needed now is tangible changes to the proposals, changes that address access to land and access to finance,” said Macra national president, John Keane.

Macra has called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, and his department, to put in place real substantial support through CAP funding to address one of the main barriers for young people entering the sector, which is access to land.

“The EU Commission has further highlighted that the proposed supports under, essentially, the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme will not do that, something we have been saying since the first draft was published last August 2021.

“It also begs the questions as to why the department would be shutting off the land from production under the proposed retirement scheme when the EU Commission is so obviously highlighting that young farmers need access to land,” said Keane.

It is also noted in the letter that Ireland is asked to better explain how the Early Stage Support for Producer Organisations and the community-led local development (LEADER) programme will provide opportunities for young farmers.

“What is required to measure success in 2027 of these supports is a target for the number of young people actively farming.

“Macra na Feirme wants to see 20% active farmers under the age of 35 but is unclear as to the department’s target,” Keane said.