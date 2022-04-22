For those seeking a new challenge, a range of roles are currently available in the agricultural sector, including in sales and research.

The jobs listed below can be viewed in more detail on AgriRecruit, along with information on how to apply for the various positions.

Cattle procurement manager

Liffey Meats, based in Co. Cavan, is seeking a cattle procurement manager due to the ongoing expansion of its international food business.

Reporting to the chief procurement manager, the successful applicant will help manage cattle supplies to meet market requirements.

Along with sourcing quality assured cattle, the position also involves reviewing and negotiating contracts with farmers, producer groups and dealers.

According to the meat processor, the remuneration package includes a competitive salary, bonus, car and expenses.

Technical sales advisor

Due to substantial business expansion across Ireland, Grassland Agro is offering roles for technical sales advisors in several regions/counties including north Kildare/east Offaly, Wicklow, Wexford and Antrim.

The company sells fertilisers, soil conditioning products, animal mineral blocks and bio-stimulants.

The successful applicants will offer advice and sell the specialty product range to farmers through local co-ops and merchants.

Farm research technician

Teagasc is currently recruiting for farm research technician for its Clonakilty College farm in Co. Cork.

The appointee will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the pasture-based farm systems research experiment.

The position involves managing the delivery of the research programme which includes grassland management; breeding and reproduction; animal health and welfare; milk quality; and environmental performance.

Applicants must hold a QQI Level 6 qualification in agriculture/dairy herd management or equivalent qualification at this level in a relevant discipline.

Hardware sales

Boherbue Co-op is seeking applications for a sales position at its hardware counter in Co. Cork.

The successful candidate will provide advice and support to customers on a wide range of hardware and DIY items.

Duties will also include generating new ideas and promotions for the store and managing stock.

Previous experience in sales is necessary and a third level qualification is desirable.

MSD on-farm sales

MSD Animal Health has an opening for an animal health intelligence on-farm sales representative in the Leinster region.

The role involves field sales and technical service support to farmers, farm staff and traders of Allflex Livestock Intelligence (ALI) monitoring equipment.

Candidates should have a proven sales or marketing record, attention to detail and the ability to meet deadlines and sales targets.