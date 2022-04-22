I was never born to be an engineer. I know this because the word ‘torque’ does not compute in my brain at all.

Despite making many attempts to come to grips with the word, I just cannot get a sense of what it really means.

And yet it comes up every time someone starts talking about a tractor or some other piece of farm machinery. My mind just glazes over at the very mention of the word.

So imagine my sense of disquiet when Topcon’s Craig England fired ‘torque’ into the conversation, during a recent Tillage Edge Podcast interview on Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) fertiliser spreaders.

Everything had been going swimmingly well up to that point. I had just about kept up with the principles of section control and the use of weight cells. But then, straight out of left field, came the dreaded word – torque. But hold on… more was to follow.

I was also regaled with the further assertion that torque differentials can be used to calculate actual fertiliser spreading rates. It was all pretty mind boggling stuff, at least for me.

Definition of torque

So that we are all singing off the same hymn sheet, let me provide you with the following definition.

Torque is a measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis. Just as force is what causes an object to accelerate in linear kinematics, torque is what causes an object to acquire angular acceleration.

To be honest, the entire makeup of the last two sentences has exam question format written all over it.

All of which brings me round to my main point – Irish agriculture needs the best brains in the country, getting involved with its future at all levels.

In my opinion, farming is an industry with tremendous prospects. Think of every major challenge facing mankind today – food security and climate change are two that immediately come to mind.

In all cases, agriculture and land use will be part of the solution. But we need the best brains in the country working on all of these matters.

So to all those students across the country studying for exams right now, I say – work hard, do your best and good luck. An expectant farming industry awaits you.

And, in my own case, where torque is concerned, two words always come to mind… screw it!