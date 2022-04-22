Following its scrutiny of a submission by the UK to the EU / third country opposition procedure for the ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) application, the European Commission has invited both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to engage in appropriate consultations.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said: “My department, along with An Bord Bia, are currently examining the reasoned statement of opposition submitted by the UK.

“For some time now, my department and Bord Bia have fully engaged with their counterparts in Northern Ireland to share information and provide advice on the technical aspects of a grass fed standard and related matters associated with the possibility of having an all-island PGI for Irish Grass Fed Beef.

“I welcome the opportunity now for both parties to engage to progress and finalise this work,” the minister added.

The PGI application and product specification has been subject to scrutiny by the European Commission, EU member states and third countries i.e. countries outside the EU.

Minister McConalogue added: “The European Commission has not been advised of any other opposition.

“I believe that the success in getting the application to this stage of the process demonstrates the quality of the product specification that was drafted by Bord Bia in consultation with my officials, and which took account of engagement with our farming representative bodies through our national opposition procedure.

“I am hopeful that the engagement between both parties can be progressed quickly. I am excited to see the Irish Grass Fed Beef [PGI] come to fruition for the benefit of our beef farmers on the island,” the minister concluded.

PGI application for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’

EU quality policy aims to protect the names of specific products to promote their unique characteristics, linked to their geographical origin as well as traditional know-how.

Product names can be granted a ‘geographical indication’ (GI) if they have a specific link to the place where they are made. The GI recognition enables consumers to trust and distinguish quality products while also helping producers to market their products better.

Bord Bia is the applicant for a PGI for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ and the DAFM is the Competent Authority.

In August 2020 a national opposition procedure was held for the PGI application for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’.

In November 2020, the DAFM lodged the application single document and product specification document with the European Commission.

In May 2021, the European Commission responded to the IE application with technical queries. Between June 2021 and October 2021, the DAFM responded to the European Commission queries.

On December 8, 2021, the commission published the PGI application for the ‘EU / third country opposition procedure’. This consultation ended on March 8, 2022.

During the process, UK authorities submitted a ‘Notice of Opposition’. A letter from the European Commission received by the DAFM on April 14, 2022: