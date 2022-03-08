The opposition procedure as part of Ireland’s application to Europe for Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ is coming to a close this week.

The application, led by Bord Bia and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue was officially published on December 8, 2021, opening the opposition phase of the process, which lasts three months.

As part of this phase other member states and third countries having a legitimate interest were entitled to make submissions on the application.

There was an opportunity for Northern Ireland to make a submission requesting that PGI status be granted for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ across the entire island of Ireland.

Minister McConalogue had previously stated: “I am keen to see the PGI application extended on an all-island basis as I believe it can be beneficial to all our beef farmers.”

Irish Grass Fed Beef

According to the application, ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ is the name given to fresh and frozen bone-in and boneless beef, including carcasses, quarters, bone-in cuts, boneless primals, minced beef of those cuts and retail packs.

‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ has:

Low overall fat levels;

An even distribution of fat (as intermuscular marbling);

A pronounced cherry-red meat colour;

A high degree of creaminess/yellowness of fat. It has a rich, complex, grassy, succulent and juicy meat with a true beefy flavour and is tender.

Carcasses must be from the following two categories: Steers and heifers aged up to 36 months with conformation better than O- and fat score between 2+ and 4+ or, beef cows of up to 120 months with conformation better than O+ and with fat score between 2+ and 5.

‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ only includes cattle that derive at least 90% of their feed intake from grass. This is primarily grazed grass, with winter feeding of conserved grass.

Cattle must also spend a minimum of 220 days/year throughout their lifetime grazing pasture. Each year, as soon as weather conditions permit, ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ cattle are sent to pasture and spend 10 months, of entire days, grazing grass.

PGI application

Once the opposition phase of the process closes today (March 8), the European Commission then has two months to assess the admissibility of the oppositions received, which is understood to include the UK’s request for Northern Ireland to be included.

This will then be followed by a consultation period of three months, however this period may be extended to six months, with a view to reaching an agreement.