This week’s factory quotes have seen cattle price move up again with more in-spec beef cattle managing to surpass an ‘all in‘ price of €5.00/kg.

On the higher end of the price scale this week, in-spec heifers grading an R- or R=, with a carcass weight of between 300-400kg, are making an ‘all in’ price of €5.05/kg at one Donegal-based factory.

Cow price is also performing strongly with all heavy, well-fleshed cows now making over €4.00/kg.

Starting with heifers this week and €4.65 – €4.75/kg on the grid is where prices are.

The 10c/kg carcass bonus remains available for cows, heifers and steers with a carcass weight of between 300-400kg, and for bulls with a carcass weight of between 320kg and 400kg at Foyle Meats, Co. Donegal.

Looking at steer price and €4.60-€4.70/kg on the grid is what most factories are quoting for bullocks this week.

Breed bonuses are on offer for in-spec Angus and Hereford heifers and steers ranging from 20c-30c/kg for Angus cattle and 10c-25c/kg for Hereford heifers and steers.

Some processors in the southern half of the country are dragging their heels slightly on quotes for prime cattle but are likely closing deals with beef finishers at 5-10c/kg above their quotes.

The cow trade has continued to strengthen also for this week, with €4/kg on offer for heavy, P-grade cows with flesh.

O-grade cows are being quoted at €4.10/kg, with €4.20 and €4.30/kg being quoted for R and U-grade cows respectively.

Under-24 month bulls are being quoted at €4.60-€4.65/kg for R-grades with €4.70-€4.75/kg on offer for U-grade bulls.

Better-type O-grade bulls are being quoted at €4.55/kg with €4.40-€4.45/kg on offer for plainer O-grade bulls. P-grade bulls are being quoted at €4.30-€4.35/kg.

Finally, under-16 month bulls are being quoted at €4.50-€4.55/kg on the grid.

Beef kill data from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has shown cattle throughput decreasing over the past two weeks at factories.

With this trend expected to continue against a backdrop of surging demand for beef, cattle prices are expected to further increase in the coming weeks.