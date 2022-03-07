Following a dry and bright weekend, Met Éireann has said that unsettled weather is set to return over the coming days.

The national forecaster outlined that cloud will build from the south this morning (Monday, March 7). It will be mainly dry apart from patchy drizzle along southern coasts.

Southerly winds will increase in strength and will be strongest on Atlantic coasts. Top temperatures today will reach 5° to 8°.

Tonight, temperatures will fall to between 0° and 3°, it will feel milder in the south where there will be some drizzle. Southeasterly winds will be strong and gusty and reach gale force in the southwest.

As the night progresses, heavy rain will arrive in the southwest and extend across Munster.

On Tuesday (March 8), Met Éireann said that the wet and windy conditions will spread northeastwards, with some spot flooding possible.

There may be thunderstorms and hail with daytime temperatures of 6° to 10° in strong and gusty south to southeasterly winds, which will decrease in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will be wet and windy, the rain will be heaviest in the west where there may be wintry showers. The southerly winds will strengthen again and temperatures will be between 0° and 4°.

Advertisement

Met Éireann

On Wednesday (March 9), the rain and strong winds will continue. The national forecaster said that some falls of sleet will occur before conditions improve and the northwesterly wind moderates.

Daytime temperatures will be 5° to 9°. The rain will clear eastwards by the evening to leave a mostly dry night.

Cloud will build from the west overnight and temperatures will fall back to between -3° and +1° with frost developing.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and dry with fresh and gusty south to southeasterly winds. Top temperatures will be 8° to 10°.

Rain will arrive in the west on Thursday night and will spread across the country bringing some heavy showers. It will be mild with temperatures of 6° to 8°.

The rain will clear on Friday morning. There will be sunny spells and showers, some of which may be heavy and of hail.

Met Éireann currently says that the weekend will continue unsettled with further spells of rain.