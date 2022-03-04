The weekend is set to be fairly dry but also quite cold, with patches of frost expected in places, according to Met Éireann.

After a cold and sunny start this morning (Friday, March 4) with frost in places and a few passing showers, cloud will appear this afternoon. Highest temperatures will be 7° to 9° in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Tonight will be cold, dry and clear, with widespread frost and icy patches forming as temperatures fall back to between -3° and 0°.

Tomorrow (Saturday, March 5), will be a dry and sunny day. After a cold and frosty start, afternoon temperatures will range between 7° and 9° as light to moderate northeast winds fall light and variable.

It will be cold and most dry on Saturday night, with just a chance of isolated showers along eastern and southeastern coasts. Lowest temperatures will be -3° to -1°, coldest in the west of the country with frost and ice forming again in near calm conditions.

It will be a cloudier day on Sunday (March 6), though it will stay mainly dry with just some light isolated showers in the east. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be 7° to 10° in moderate east or southeast winds.

The weekend will close with another cold night, with clear spells and isolated light showers. Lowest temperatures should be -2° to 0° with a moderate southeast breeze.

Monday (March 7) is set to be a cold, breezy and cloudy day, with patches of rain or drizzle, chiefly affecting southern and western counties. Afternoon temperatures will be 6° to 9° in fresh and gusty southeast winds.

Monday night will be cloudy and breezy, with patchy light rain and drizzle mostly affecting western and southern coastal areas. Lowest temperatures Monday night will be slightly warmer than in previous nights, at 1° to 4° in strong and gusty southeast winds.

Tuesday (March 8) will be a mainly dry and cloudy day, once again with patchy light rain and drizzle affecting coastal regions. Highest temperatures will be 6° to 9° in southerly breezes.