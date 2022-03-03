Three out of four people want to see more forestry or woodlands planted in their county, according to a new survey.

1,012 adults took part in the “Attitudes to Afforestation in Ireland” survey conducted by Behaviour and Attitudes on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

It forms part of the work on the new National Forestry Strategy by the Project Woodland team.

Forestry

The survey shows that 42% of respondents live within 5km of a forest and almost 90% think woodlands benefit local communities.

Around two in five people want a more even balance of forests and agriculture in the Irish landscape, with 27% opting for a dominance of forestry.

72% of respondents indicated that they were satisfied with either broadleaf or coniferous trees being planted.

Almost 40% of respondents used wood fuels for heating their homes, but the majority are using gas or oil. Just 10% live in a wood-built home, although up to a quarter said that they would like to do so.

60% of people said that they had visited woodlands more frequently during the Covid-19 pandemic mainly for recreation and exercise.

Survey

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Pippa Hackett noted that four out of five people questioned saw the link between new forests and climate change mitigation.

“These findings emphasise the value people put on woodlands and represent an opportunity to grow the forestry sector along with industry,” she said.

Minister Hackett said that she hoped similar studies would be undertaken to track public opinion on woodlands. Next month, a public consultation will be launched online and a two-day Citizens’ Assembly style event will be held on forestry.

“2022 is an exciting year for forestry in Ireland as we look to increase the planting of new woodlands. Based on feedback from stakeholders we are developing a new Forest Strategy that is rooted in a shared vision for forestry,” Hackett added.

“The planting and felling of forests will have an impact for future generations and our target of 8,000ha/year shows the scale of our ambitions. I would encourage anyone interested in planting new forests to take the first step this year,” Hackett concluded.