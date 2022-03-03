Plans by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to extend the area of land permitted for afforestation – without requiring a licence – do not go far enough to address the shortfall that currently exists.

That is according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), which is calling on Minister of State at the DAFM, Pippa Hackett, to extend – beyond the proposed one hectare (ha) – the area of land that can be planted without the landowner having to apply for a licence.

Currently, under the Forestry Act 2014, a licence is required for all new proposed forests of 0.1ha, or greater.

Legislation is, however, currently progressing through the houses of the Oireachtas, that will allow – if accepted by the houses – for an area of up to 1ha to be planted without a licence, when planted as part of a scheme.

But IFA Farm Forestry chair, Jason Fleming, has said that for farmers to re-engage with forestry as a viable land-use alternative, the system needs to support the planting of smaller woodlands of both native and conifer without the requirement of a licence.

A well-developed scheme that complies with environmental law and is controlled by regulation would provide the same environmental protection as a licence but would streamline the planting process for smaller woodlands, he said.

“The current forestry model is not working and farmers are no longer willing to commit their land to forestry at the scale required to meet the climate action targets under the current system,” he added.

Afforestation – or the lack of it

Speaking to Agriland, Deputy Jackie Cahill, who is chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee for Agriculture, Food and the Marine said that afforestation – or the lack of it – is the major problem in forestry at the moment.

“In 30 years time they will ask, what were we doing in Ireland that trees weren’t planted?

“For another year in a row, we are looking at less than 3,000 hectares being planted, which is shameful and pitiful.”

Deputy Cahill said there is real worry and concern over the number of licences that are coming through for afforestation.

“It is way below the target. They would want at least 20 a week coming out, but there is currently only eight to 10 being granted.”

In a written answer to a parliamentary question from Deputy Cahill this week, Minister McConalogue said that the DAFM intends to issue 1,040 afforestation licences this year, which is double the output of 2021.

He added, however, that the broader issue of increasing the level of interest in planting needs to be addressed.

“In 2021, for example, there were 502 afforestation licences issued. Those licences would have facilitated planting of over 4,200ha but only 2,000 hectares were planted in 2021.

“This low conversion rate to planting is of concern and needs to change,” he said. 2019 2020 2021 Conifers planted (ha) 2,656.72 1,615.79 1,187.47 Percentage of total 74.84% 66.38% 58.89% The area of afforestation planted with conifers in the past three years, expressed as a percentage of total planting. Source: DAFM

Discussing the above legislative change in the Dáil this week, Minister McConaloge said that the terms and conditions of this scheme [proposing the 1ha limit] will be drafted if the legislation is successfully passed by the Oireachtas.

He said the DAFM will consult with stakeholders before any such scheme is drafted, and it will be screened for a Strategic Environmental Assessment and Appropriate Assessment he said.