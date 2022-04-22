Bord Bia has announced that Michael Murphy will assume the role of Interim CEO in June.

As previously announced, Tara McCarthy is stepping down as CEO in June 2022 and Murphy will work alongside McCarthy until her departure.

He is currently the organisation and industry talent development director for Bord Bia.

Murphy has extensive experience in leading a number of Bord Bia departments over the past 20 years. He progressed from managing Bord Bia’s London office to leading its European office network, and was markets director for nine years.

He has been involved in the development and execution of strategy as part of Bord Bia’s senior leadership since 2007. He was responsible for the development of its ‘Talent Academy’ including five masters’ degree programmes with two universities.

Murphy commenced his career as a policy analyst in the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and has worked in the departments of agriculture and environment.

Announcing the appointment, Bord Bia chairperson Dan MacSweeney said: “While we conduct the search for a successor to Tara, Michael brings a wealth of experience from the food, drink and horticulture sector to this Interim role across all the priority issues facing the industry and the organisation.

“We believe Michael will be an energising and positive influence in continuing the successful delivery of our new and exciting strategy.”

Murphy said: “It’s an honour to accept this position on an interim basis. I’m delighted to be able to work alongside Tara during this handover phase to ensure a smooth transition in the delivery of services to our industry.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the board, the leadership team and all my committed colleagues in Bord Bia and in Government and to support our farmer and producer members in bringing Ireland’s outstanding food, drink and horticulture to the world,” he added.