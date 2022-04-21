Bovine tuberculosis (TB) reactors in Ireland fell from 22,614 in 2020 to 20,931 last year, according to figures released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The herd incidence rate in the state dropped from 4.38% to 4.33% in 2021, while the highest rate was recorded in west Co. Wicklow at 18.11% and 8.34% in the east of the county.

Standing at 14.82% and 10.23%, Co. Cork and Tipperary follow closely as both counties accounted for the largest cattle population nationwide in 2021.

The highest number of TB reactors in 2021 was recorded in Co. Cork at 4,823, followed by Tipperary (1,967); Wicklow (1,519); Kerry (1,282) and Galway (1,070).

A total of 9,275,921 million tests were conducted on animals last year compared to 9,086,934 million in the year previous. These tests have resulted in a drop of 1,683 TB cases within one year.

Advertisement

In 2020, TB reactors in Co. Cork stood at 3,951, followed by Tipperary (2,458); Wicklow (1,224); Kerry (1,201); Westmeath (1,192) and Galway (1,190).

The number of herds restricted nationwide by December 31, 2021, was 2,721 compared to 2,673 in 2020. Restricted herds since January 1, 2021, fell slightly from 4,753 to 4,675 in 2021.

Most herds restricted by December 2021 were recorded in Co. Cork (478); Tipperary (217); Meath (175); Galway (164) and Westmeath (131).

In stark contrast, the 2021 incidence rate in Northern Ireland (NI) reached 8.85% compared to 8.44% in the previous year, according to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

A total of 1,827,749 animals were tested for TB in NI in 2021, compared to 1,720,280 animals in 2020.