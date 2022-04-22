Protein crops are estimated to be back on 2021 figures according to Teagasc, which made a presentation at the latest National Fodder and Food Security Committee meeting, which took place yesterday (Thursday, April 21).

Teagasc attributes the drop to growers choosing higher grain prices and a lack of market price for comparison.

In terms of the uptake of the Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS), the meeting heard that there has been a 5% increase in seed used.

Teagasc stated that there has been “excellent planting conditions with “no crop losses expected.”

Survey on crops

In a recent survey carried out by Teagasc, 25% of respondents said they had availed of the TIS, but 75% had not.

88% of those surveyed stated that they do have enough fertiliser in stock or ordered to meet their requirements this season, the remaining 12% said they do not.

Just over 40% of farmers surveyed said they have forward sold cereals for the next harvest.

In terms of increasing tillage area, the majority have farmers have increased it by 5-10% (see illustration below).

Data source: Teagasc

The majority of those surveyed said they would retain the extra sown area in tillage in 2023, with 93% committed to doing that and 7% stating they would not.

Grain prices

The committee was told that in terms of grain price increases, wheat is now €310-315/t, while barley is about €300-305/t – indicating also that this is a forward price.

Most people have adequate nitrogen (N) and are expected to fertilise close to the optimum and given the normal conditions, the yield prospects are good according to Teagasc.

FOOD SECURITY GRAIN HARVEST NATIONAL FODDER AND FOOD SECURITY COMMITTEE PROTEIN TEAGASC TILLAGE