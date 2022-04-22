Protein crops are estimated to be back on 2021 figures according to Teagasc, which made a presentation at the latest National Fodder and Food Security Committee meeting, which took place yesterday (Thursday, April 21).

Teagasc attributes the drop to growers choosing higher grain prices and a lack of market price for comparison.

In terms of the uptake of the Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS), the meeting heard that there has been a 5% increase in seed used.

Teagasc stated that there has been “excellent planting conditions with “no crop losses expected.”

Survey on crops

In a recent survey carried out by Teagasc, 25% of respondents said they had availed of the TIS, but 75% had not.

88% of those surveyed stated that they do have enough fertiliser in stock or ordered to meet their requirements this season, the remaining 12% said they do not.

Just over 40% of farmers surveyed said they have forward sold cereals for the next harvest.

In terms of increasing tillage area, the majority have farmers have increased it by 5-10% (see illustration below). Data source: Teagasc

The majority of those surveyed said they would retain the extra sown area in tillage in 2023, with 93% committed to doing that and 7% stating they would not.

Grain prices

The committee was told that in terms of grain price increases, wheat is now €310-315/t, while barley is about €300-305/t – indicating also that this is a forward price.

Most people have adequate nitrogen (N) and are expected to fertilise close to the optimum and given the normal conditions, the yield prospects are good according to Teagasc.