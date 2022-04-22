Teagasc has told the National Fodder and Food Security Committee that the average 600-sow pig unit has lost €206,000 since the start of 2022.

During the committee’s third meeting yesterday (Thursday, April 21), the authority said that the average producer is down by a further €58,000 in the past month.

Teagasc estimated that the Irish pig sector has lost €54.2 million so far in 2022.

Last week, the Cabinet approved a €13 million support package for the sector, this is in addition to a previous package worth €7 million.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) confirmed that the latest measure includes a condition of a 10% decrease in production for the sector but not necessarily a 10% cut in the herd.

Pig sector

The National Fodder and Food Security Committee meeting heard that pig feed prices rose by €50/t in April to a composite €449/t. Feed prices have increased by almost 40% year-on-year.

Teagasc warned that feed costs are expected to increase by a further €20 to €30 in May.

Advertisement

Although the price for pigs has improved by 26c/kg this has been largely swallowed up by rising feed costs.

The meeting was told the current pig price of €1.68/kg is 39c/kg below the breakeven level of €2.07c/kg.

Teagasc has forecasted that the industry will reach breakeven by March 2023.

Poultry

The meeting also heard that there has been some price recovery for poultry farmers but again this falls short of meeting rising costs, including feed and energy.

Meal price is up €30/t and organic meal rose €20/t since April 1, 2022.

Teagasc noted that pullet prices were €5.21 this month, up from €4.46 in April 2021. However, the price of Irish eggs is lagging behind the EU average.

The committee was told that turkey producers, who have seen feed costs increase by €35/t, will reduce numbers if retailers do not increase price.