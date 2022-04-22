During the third meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee this week, it was revealed that 61% of drystock farmers surveyed at the start of April said they are not having difficulty getting fertiliser delivered.

And where there are issue to access, these are attributed to fertiliser type required not in stock, or delayed delivery dates.

The snapshot survey, which was carried out among 936 drystock farmers between April 8-14, also found that 33% are using merchant credit to pay for fertiliser bought to

date.

Interestingly, fewer than 5% are using credit union/bank loans.

And 8% of drystock farmers availed of the tillage incentive scheme to grow cereals.

Nitrogen spreading

In relation to the spreading of nitrogen on grazing ground, the survey revealed that 49% had no nitrogen spread to date; 45% plan to cut nitrogen rates on grazing ground by up to 30% in 2022; and 27% said they plan on cutting it by 30-50% this year.

And, where fertiliser use is being cut in 2022, the plans to compensate are based on improving grassland management, reducing stock numbers, and making less silage.

Key takeaways

75% of drystock farms will carry over some silage stocks from this winter.

25% of them will carry over at least 20%.

57% will reduce the amount of nitrogen fertiliser on silage ground this year.

19% will reduce by 10-20 units of nitrogen per acre.

16% will reduce it by over 20 units of nitroge per acre.

73% plan on cutting silage on the same date as previous years.

8% of drystock farmers availed of the tillage incentive scheme to grow cereals.

40% of these say they will retain this ground in tillage in 2023

22% of drystock farmers intend to grow either multi-species swards or red clover in 2022

As part of the update on ongoing priority actions by Teagasc, the meeting heard that a series on sheep grassland walks is currently being delivered across the country.

The more intensive drystock farms are buying and spreading typical fertiliser rates

whereas lower intensity farms are slower to buy/spread fertiliser, to date.

A lot of drystock farms have fields that would benefit from an application of lime to release locked-up nutrients. For many it will give a very high return on investment, the meeting was told.

Based on current input and store beef prices, the break-even base beef price needed

this autumn to cover variable and fixed costs on efficient beef farms is €4.65-€4.80

per kilogramme