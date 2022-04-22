Met Éireann has said that the coming days will bring a lot of dry weather with daytime temperatures reaching the mid-teens.

According to the national forecaster, there will be hazy sunny spells this morning (Friday, April 22).

It will become cloudy during the afternoon in Munster and south Leinster where there may be some scattered showers. Temperatures will range from 12° to 16° in moderate to fresh east to northeast winds.

There will be long clear spells overnight with the chance of a shower in some eastern and southern parts. Temperatures will fall back to between 3° and 7° in moderate northeasterly winds.

Saturday will be a mainly dry day with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, there may be an odd shower along southern coasts.

It will be coolest in the east of the country as temperatures range from 12° to 16° in the moderate to fresh northeasterly winds.

Although there is a chance of light showers on southern coasts, Saturday night will be dry with clear spells in many areas. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 8°.

It will be dry and sunny for most of the country on Sunday, there will be some cloud in the southwest where some patchy light rain and drizzle may occur.

Daytime temperatures will reach 13° to 16° in moderate easterly winds.

Sunday night will be dry in most parts. The temperatures will dip to between 3° and 7° but it may feel cooler in the easterly winds.

Monday will see cloudier conditions and some sunny spells. It will stay dry in temperatures of 11° to 15° in light easterly breezes.

Monday night will again be dry with long clear spells; the mercury will fall to lows of 2° to 6°.

There will be sunny spells early on Tuesday before cloud increases and brings some light showers in the afternoon.

Met Éireann said that current indications show that the middle of next week will remain mostly dry but conditions may become cooler and unsettled towards the weekend.