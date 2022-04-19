Met Éireann has said that conditions will become milder later this week with a good deal of dry weather, but some showers are possible.

The national forecaster has said that it will be mainly dry this morning (Tuesday, April 19) but cloud in the west and northwest will bring showers which will spread across the country during the day.

Daytime temperatures will range from 10° to 13° in light northwesterly breezes.

The showers, some of which may be of hail, will ease this evening to leave a dry and clear night; fog will form in many places. Temperatures will fall back to -1° to 3°, with frost possible.

Met Éireann

On Wednesday, the fog and mist will generally clear to sunny spells and isolated showers. There may be drizzle on western coasts, where conditions will be cloudier.

Highest temperatures will reach 11° to 15° in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Advertisement

Wednesday night will be mostly dry with a mixture of clear periods and cloudy skies. Overnight, the temperatures will drop to 4° to 7° in light southeasterly breezes.

There will be scattered showers and good sunny spells on Thursday; in the southwest there may be some drizzle. Temperatures will climb to between 13° and 16° in moderate easterly breezes.

During Thursday night, the temperatures will range from 5° to 8° in the dry and clear conditions.

Friday will be breezy with a mix of bright spells and cloud. There will be well scattered showers and highest temperatures of 13° to 16°.

Currently, Saturday looks to be a cloudy day with bright spells and showers with top temperatures of 13° to 15°.

There will be sunny spells and showers on Sunday but there may be a chance of longer spells of rain in the south or east.