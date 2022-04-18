Although the use of artificial insemination (AI) has increased, there is still a place for a stockbull on many farms.

On a lot of dairy farms, AI is used for a number of weeks, then a stockbull is turned out with the cows for the remainder of the breeding season.

If you are looking at purchasing a stockbull ahead of this year’s breeding season, there are several factors to consider.

Stockbull

Herd size is one factor in determining the number of bulls that may be required.

You should also consider the number of cows you expect to be in-calf at the time you turn out the bulls.

The distanced walked by the cows is also another factor to consider; bulls are large animals and walking long distances may increase the likelihood of a lameness issue.

If possible, bulls should be rotated to allow them to rest before being reintroduced to the herd.

If a bull is overworked and becomes tired, heats may be missed and empty rates will be higher.

Health

When it comes to purchasing a stockbull there are a number of options available to farmers, including breed sales and farm-to-farm selling.

However, more important than that is the health status of the bull and the herd that he comes from.

Before purchasing a bull it is advised to research and determine the health status of herd he is coming from, as well as that farm’s vaccination protocols.

If he needs to be vaccinated, ensure that is considered before purchasing.

Ideally, farmers should not buy a bull that hasn’t been fertility tested. A sub-fertile bull could result in a large number of cows not going in-calf.

Breed

Beef stockbulls are extremely common on dairy farms where a bull is used. A beef stockbull adds more value to calves compared to a dairy bull.

The breed will depend on personal choice, but calving difficulty should not be compromised.

Ideally, the chosen bulls will a low calving difficultly, with high reliability. Gestation length should also be considered.

Decisions should be based on figures and not just looks, as the end goal is to have an animal that produces calves to sell and cows milking in the parlour.