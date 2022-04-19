The sheep trade is coming into the short week after the bank holiday weekend on a steady note with factories holding tight to what they were quoting last week.

Despite Easter being in the rear view mirror now, factories will still be active tying down supplies for Ramadan which is running to the start of May.

Base quotes for hoggets remain from €7.05/kg to €7.20/kg coming into the start of this week.

Top prices remain from €7.30-7.40/kg with prices 5-10c/kg north of this once again reported for larger lots, with prices for hoggets generally starting from a base of €7.15-7.20/kg.

Spring lamb quotes remain unchanged as well with all factories, including quality assurance bonuses, all offering €8.00/kg.

Top prices for spring lambs continue to range from €8.20/kg up to €8.30/kg in general.

The ewe trade has also remained unchanged with quotes holding at €3.80/kg from factories and up to €4.00/kg being secured at the top end of the market for ewes.

Mart trade

A number of marts held sales yesterday (Monday, April 18) on the bank holiday with a good solid trade seen across the board.

Looking at Raphoe Mart, Anne Harkin, the mart’s manager, reported spring lambs making up to €190/head.

45-55kg spring lambs traded from €168/head up to €190/head, while 38-44kg lots made from €145/head up to €168/head.

Hoggets started from a base of €100/head for 33kg stores and made up to €180/head for 60kg hoggets.

Cull ewes moved at prices ranging from €100 up to a top price of €314. Lastly, ewes with one lamb at foot sold for €150-255/unit while ewes with two lambs at foot sold for €240-360/unit.