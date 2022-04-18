What is billed by the selling agent as “a truly outstanding roadside farm” in Bruff, Co. Limerick, is for sale by public or online auction on Thursday, May 19, at 3:00p.m.

“Extending to circa 87.5 ac., it is very accessible, located on the outskirts of Bruff, on the main Limerick Road and with extensive frontage also to the side/secondary road,” said Tom Crosse of GVM Auctioneers.

“This top-class limestone land is renowned for its fattening qualities and is ideal for all types of farming use including dairy, beef, equestrian or hobby farming.

“The property, which comes with mains water and a cattle crush, is very convenient. The strong location makes this farm a tremendous investment opportunity. It is ideal for all types of general farming use.

“It is just a short walk to Bruff and all local amenities. Limerick city is just 20 minutes’ drive.”

The shell of the old house is on the property and there is possible site potential, Tom said.

Bruff is located approximately 25km south of Limerick city. It is defined as an area of strong agricultural base. The Limerick-Killmallock Road (R512) runs north-south through the town and forms the main street.

The regional road R516 from Croom converges with the Limerick-Kilmallock Road in the town. The regional road R516 links Bruff with Knockainey and Hospital. South of the Morningstar River, the local road L1414 connects Bruff to Athlacca and Bruree.

Bruff`s agricultural hinterland is largely lowland pastoral farming. The Morningstar River, a tributary of the Maigue, flows through the south of the town in an east–west direction confluencing with the Maigue approximately12km downstream. The Maigue in turn, flows into the Shannon estuary approximately 28km downstream from Bruff.

The central core of the town is concentrated on Main Street. The historical core of the town is delineated by the fair green and St. Peter`s and Paul`s Church to the north and the Church of the Ireland which is located to the south by the Morningstar.

The town performs an important civic, trade/market and service function for the resident population and for the surrounding hinterland. This is evident by the diverse range of services and businesses operating in the town. Much of the local economic activity is located on main street.

Bruff has a credit union; butchers; supermarket; pharmacy; bank; five pubs; two restaurants; two takeaways; a B&B,; hairdressers/barbers; funeral home; service station; bookmaker; and hardware store. Professional services include accountancy; auctioneering; land surveyance; legal advocacy; a veterinary clinic and photography.

Bruff has population figure of approximately 977.

All intending bidders must pre-register. Those attending the sale need to register with GVM Auctioneers at least three days before the sale and pay a bidding deposit and there is a guide price of €1 million.