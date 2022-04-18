Organic farmer Ailbhe Gerrard, who has a deep interest in farming as an holistic regenerative activity, was recently shortlisted for Image magazine’s business women of the year awards’ sustainability champion following the Field Exchange project presented on Brookfield Farm.

The 75ac Co. Tipperary farm produces food on a beautiful landscape running down to the shores of Lough Derg and is the location for Field Exchange, an initiative that will run from June to September.

Ailbhe returned from project-managing construction projects in Ireland and abroad to farm close to her family home.

Her diverse farming responsibilities include: An organic certified sheep enterprise; native woodland and broadleaf plantation; beehives producing honey; tillage and horticulture crops; GLAS (Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme)-environment measures; and a beeswax candle craft business.

Ailbhe is a Farming for Nature ambassador, a climate ambassador and the first to be awarded the Royal Dublin Society (RDS) sustainable farming, sustainable living award in 2019.

An important part of the success of the farm is sustainable-agriculture research and planning.

Ailbhe also teaches agriculture at third level, with an MSc in organic farming from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and an MSc in environment and sustainable development from University College London.

In 2016 she was awarded the Nuffield agricultural scholar for a research report focused on adding value to farm produce and reaching customers directly.

Field Exchange

Field Exchange is a series of events that will be presented over 12 weeks on Brookfield Farm.

Participants, including farmers, food producers, artists, experts and the interested public, will engage vision, knowledge and practical action to solve our urgent challenges in agriculture, biodiversity and climate, Ailbhe said.

Launching on the summer solstice, June 21, followed by 12 public open days and exchanges, it will culminate in a closing conference on September 16.

Field Exchange is an opportunity for farmers to meet to share knowledge on creative low input farming, Ailbhe said.

The exchange programme of creative agricultural topics has been carefully chosen, facilitated by the National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS) which is highly skilled at creating a positive atmosphere and learning outcome, Ailbhe said.

“The exchanges will impart and share knowledge on agriculture between participants on topics including: farm design; agroforestry; dairying; soil fertility and inclusion,” she added.

Delicious local food will also be shared as part of the exchanges, which will help develop a new community of farmers and attendees.