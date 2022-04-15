The weekend weather forecast for Easter looks set to be unsettled with a mix of showers and mild temperatures.

Today (Good Friday, April 15) will start dull and locally misty with scattered outbreaks of rain, according to Met Éireann.

While some sunny spells will gradually break through later, scattered showers will follow too, clearing northwards this evening.

It will be mild and humid today with highest temperatures of 13° to 17° in a mostly light to moderate southwest breeze.

Tonight will be mostly dry but it will turn rather misty or foggy. There will be some showers in the north to begin, with some patchy rain moving into the south later. Lowest temperatures of 4° to 7°, in light variable or southerly breezes.

Weekend weather forecast

Any overnight mist or fog will clear early on Saturday to give a mostly dry start with some sunny spells, though patchy rain will affect southern counties.

During the afternoon, outbreaks of rain are expected to gradually move in across the western half of Ireland, heaviest closest to the Atlantic coast.

Much of the east and northeast is likely to stay dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range from 12° to 16° in mostly moderate southeasterly breezes.

The national forecaster has indicated that there will be further outbreaks of rain occurring after-dark on Saturday with some possibly heavy and persistent falls, leading to localised flooding.

It is expected to be a mild and humid night on Saturday night with mist and fog in parts. Lowest temperatures of 9° to 11° in a light southeasterly breeze.

There will be a wet start in many areas on Easter Sunday with widespread falls of rain early, followed in turn by heavy showers with the chance of hail.

Highest temperatures on Sunday will range from of 12° to 15°, but turning cooler as the rain clears. It will be breezy in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.



On Sunday night it will become largely dry with clear spells, though scattered showers will feed into western coastal areas. It will be a cold night with lowest temperatures of 1° to 4° in light southwest breezes.

Weather outlook for next week

Looking ahead to Monday, it will feel cooler with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers, some possibly heavy with hail across the north.

Highest temperatures on Monday of just 9° to 12° in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tuesday looks like it will be a cool and wet day and the forecast for the rest of the week looks like it will stay cool and generally unsettled.